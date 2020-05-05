Public Health, city leaders give COVID-19 update as DeWine announces millions in cuts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn.

The news conference comes after Governor DeWine announced a $775 million budget reduction to be taken over the next two months.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 328 cases of coronavirus reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 105 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.