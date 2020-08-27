Public Health, CareSource hold clinic to improve vaccination rates in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In recent months, there’s been a sharp decline in children visiting hospitals and getting vaccines. In Ohio, officials report that vaccination rates in children have fallen by more than 50 percent.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, Dayton Children’s, and CareSource are joining together to improve vaccination rates in Montgomery County.

“We’re noticing that across the state of Ohio that vaccine rates for children and that would be children of all ages from 0-18 are down about 60 percent compared to one year ago,” said Kim Radominski, spokesperson for CareSource.

The groups came together to hold a back to school vaccination event for 7th and 12th graders on Wednesday at the Dayton Kroc Center. The state requires all 7th grade students to have a TDAP and meningitis vaccine and all 12th grade students to have a second meningitis vaccine before beginning the school year. But there’s been a decline in vaccines in children since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some people think it may not be safe to go out and go to the doctor. ‘I don’t want to go out and get vaccinated,’ so we have a very safe situation here where people can come in no appointment necessary and get that vaccination,” said Dan Suffoletto, spokesperson for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

He said vaccines are critical to prevent viruses and outbreaks.

“We don’t want another epidemic coming up out of a child not getting their vaccine,” Radominski said.

“The vaccination not only protects you but it protects others. The more people who are vaccinated, that will reduce the risk of spread of any particular disease,” said Suffoletto.

If a parent has questions about in-person vaccination opportunities, they should consult their care provider. Public Health will continue to offer vaccines at the public health clinic in downtown Dayton. Services are provided by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 937-225-4550.