Public Health cancels August 3 pop-up test site at fairgrounds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The COVID-19 pop-up testing site scheduled for Monday, August 3 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds is canceled.
“Public Health is reassessing its testing procedures to ensure results will be given in a timely manner and to better improve our testing results notification process,” said Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County in a statement Friday.
They say they are working with their partners to provide a new round of testing opportunities in the future. Until then, alternative sites can be found here.
