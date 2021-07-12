Public Health: Camp Chautauqua retreat connected to outbreak of 30+ COVID-19 cases

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak out of Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg with at least 30 confirmed cases.

Public health officials said that the incident occurred during a Baptist Church retreat from June 27 to July 3 that included people from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. The 30+ confirmed cases were from Ohio and Kentucky, but over 800 people attended the event.

The camp and event organizers allegedly did not respond to Public Health for several days after reports emerged of new cases and have not yet provided contact information for attendees. Public health officials are asking anyone who attended this event to contact them or their local health department.

“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. “This outbreak demonstrates that the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and continues to make people sick.”

Those who like to call Public Health can do so at 937-225-4508. They ask anyone who attended to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should symptoms develop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Mall at Fairfield Commons, Kettering Health, aim to promote wellness through community garden

Ohio under 50% vaccine rate, Delta variant concerns

White House announces child tax credit expansion as part of the $1.9T rescue plan

Springfield shooting update

Fire Train Joins Fight Against Salt Fire in Shasta County

More News