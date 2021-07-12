Public Health: Camp Chautauqua retreat connected to outbreak of 30+ COVID-19 cases

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak out of Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg with at least 30 confirmed cases.

Public health officials said that the incident occurred during a Baptist Church retreat from June 27 to July 3 that included people from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. The 30+ confirmed cases were from Ohio and Kentucky, but over 800 people attended the event.

The camp and event organizers allegedly did not respond to Public Health for several days after reports emerged of new cases and have not yet provided contact information for attendees. Public health officials are asking anyone who attended this event to contact them or their local health department.

“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. “This outbreak demonstrates that the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and continues to make people sick.”



Those who like to call Public Health can do so at 937-225-4508. They ask anyone who attended to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should symptoms develop.