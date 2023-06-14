DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plumbing issue has temporarily shut down Public Health offices in one Dayton building.

According to a release, all Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County offices in the Reibold Building will be closed until further notice due to an issue with the plumbing system. Offices at this location include the Public Health Clinic, Environmental Health and Vital Statistics. The Vital Statistics office handles birth and death records.

All other locations will remain open, the release said. The open locations are:

Charles Drew Health Center

Sunrise Center

Elizabeth Place

Riverside

WIC Miamisburg

In addition, all WIC Program locations will remain open. You can contact them at (937) 225-4491.