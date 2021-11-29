DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has announced the launching of a new service for treating addiction in individuals suffering from trauma, stress, anxiety and depression.

According to a release by Public Health, Addiction Services staff have been trained in Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing, commonly referred to as EMDR. This technique has been shown to be an effective psychotherapy approach to resolving trauma and other distressing life experiences.

“We have learned that for some the journey to full recovery is deeply enhanced by addressing other issues that may be getting in their way,” said William Roberts, Addiction Services Senior Manager.

The release describes says the EMDR institute describes this therapy as an eight-phase treatment process that incorporates eye movements and other physical stimulation. The therapist may also teach the client a variety of imagery and stress reduction techniques to use during and between sessions.

These techniques help the client’s brain to re-process memories in a way that can help them move past the traumatic experience that may be the root of their addiction

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call Public Health’s Addiction Services program for free at 937-461-5223, extension 0.