Public Health: Attendees of 2-day party in Miamisburg at risk for COVID-19

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating a two-day party held in Miamisburg at two separate locations that had as many as 50 in attendance.

During those two days, students and guests were at a pool party, an indoor party, and a sleepover at two separate locations. Dozens of students and others attended, including many from Miamisburg High School and surrounding districts.

One person who attended was known to have COVID-19 at the time of the party but was asymptomatic.

Partygoers are asked to contact Public Health, as the department is unable to acquire contact information for all the individuals at the party.

If you or anyone you know was at the party held on July 11 and July 12, you are asked to call Public Health at 937-818-6715 to discuss your risk level with Public Health. Attendees are also being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and to contact their health care provider should symptoms develop.