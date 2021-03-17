Public Health answers common questions about the COVID-19 vaccination card.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Many people are excited to get their vaccine card, which is proof of the highly anticipated covid-19 vaccination. However, Dan Suffoletto, public information specialist with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County says, it’s just a medical record like any other.

“The vaccine cards that you’re given when you get your COVID vaccine is just a record of your shot. It’s going to have your name, your birthday, it has the location you got your shot and the type of shot that you received,” explained Suffolleto.

Most people get one copy of their vaccine card, but if you lose or misplace it, Suffoletto says there’s no need to worry.

“If you should happen to lose it and you come back to Public Health we should have your name in our database so we can call you up by name to confirm that you’re getting a second dose,” he said.

Suffoletto also says people who get their shot from Public Health can request a copy for their own records. It’s important to hang on to your COVID-19 shot record just like your other medical paperwork. However, it shouldn’t be shared online.

“One thing we’ve noticed is that a lot of people like taking a picture of themselves and posting it on social media with the shot record. We’re really recommending against that because it does have some personal information on there that could lead to identity theft. So we want to make sure that if you are taking a picture, cover that or obscure that so that’s not visible,” explained Suffoletto.