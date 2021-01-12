Public Health announces winners of ‘COVID-19 Youth Mask Design’ contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health announced the winners of its “COVID-19 Youth Mask Design” contest for Montgomery County students Tuesday, who will all receive a new Chromebook.

Jesse White, however, is the grand prize winner — meaning his mask design will be distributed throughout his community, he gets a brand new Chromebook and a $100 gift card.

Jesse White’s winning mask design. (Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County/Jesse White)

The Community Health Education Equity Outreach (CHEEO) Team judged 74 entries from contestants in four age groups: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-17. Along with the grand prize winner, each age group also had a winner.

10-11 – Mia Mergler

12-13 – Carter Blankenship

14-15 – Sebastian Luster

16-17 – Emily Swanson

“The contest was designed to reinforce the importance of our community taking the pandemic seriously and the importance of mask wearing in the community as we fight to defeat the spread of COVID-19,” said Debbie Letlow, HIV Outreach Coordinator and Co-Chair for CHEEO.