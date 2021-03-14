Public Health announces vaccination appointments available

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has vaccination appointments available for clinics during the week.

The department said people age 50 or older and those with qualifying medical conditions or occupations can register for the clinics. Two of the clinics will be at the Dayton Convention Center on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 18.

Appointments are available for the Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple on Friday, March 19.

All of the clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and participants will be given the Pfizer vaccine.



To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call (937) 225-6217. Registration for the Minority Outreach Clinic on Friday can only be done by phone.