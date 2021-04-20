Public Health announces new vaccination clinic sites for Montgomery County

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County announced the updated locations for its vaccination clinics after changing locations from the Dayton Convention Center and Bethesda Temple.

The two new locations are:

Vaccinations will begin the week of April 26 at Sinclair College Centerville, with exact dates and times to be determined. The start date and times for SugarCreek Packaging have also not been determined.

People who received their first dose of vaccine at either of the previous locations and are scheduled to receive a second dose after April 24, will be notified by email or phone about the time and location of their next dose.