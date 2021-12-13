DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County is adding Women, Child and Infant services to its Marilyn E Thomas Head Start Facility in Dayton.

This WIC program is in partnership with the Miami Valley Child Development Centers and will provide pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women as well as infants and children up to five years old with healthy meals and breastfeeding support.

Montgomery County Public health said these appointments will be held the third Thursday of every month from 1 pm to 5 pm. The events will be held at 2900 Shiloh Springs Rd.

Eligible applicants present proof of identity at their appointment. To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements.

Applicants must:

Be an Ohio resident

Meet income guidelines

Be determine to be at medical/nutritional risk

be present at the clinic appointment

For more information about the WIC program, click here.