Public forum set to discuss Springfield Kroger closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield officials are in talks with community leaders to discuss alternatives following the announcement that the Kroger on Limestone Street would be closing.

Kroger announced last week that they would be shutting down their location at 1822 South Limestone Street on March 4. The closure has officials concerned where residents will find groceries moving forward, and where those employees will find work.

“As community leaders, it’s our job to continually strike a balance between supporting neighborhood businesses and the interests of the public,” said Chamber of Greater Springfield President Mike McDorman. “In this case, we have an established community grocer that is changing its business model, and residents who depend on the services they currently provide. We are committed to finding a solution that everyone can get behind.”

City Manager Bryan Heck adds, “In addition to jobs that will be lost with the Kroger closure, there is also a question of transportation. A number of residents in the surrounding neighborhoods currently walk to the Kroger store, and just don’t have the means to travel to other locations to shop.”

The Kroger Co. said that all affected employees would be offered jobs at the other Springfield locations.

“Our community’s strength derives from our ability to come to the table and compromise, to work together toward building a stronger future for everyone in our neighborhoods,” Heck said.

Community leaders are in talks with stakeholders, and a public forum on the closure is scheduled for February 18 at 7 pm at The Dome, located at 700 South Limestone Street.