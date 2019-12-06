Public asked to donate artifacts for Trotwood Fire & Rescue archive project

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Fire and Rescue is asking the community to share old photos, stories, or historical items with the department. First responders say they plan on building a historical reference to display in the firehouse to honor those who served.

“Back in the day, the fire department had five stations, and rescue had it’s own organization. That’s a lot of people when you think about it, Madison Township and Trotwood. That’s a big area, so it’s one of the reasons why we decided it was kind of important to try and do something with this before it’s lost,” said former firefighter T.J. Wilz.

Anyone with items they wish to donate can drop them off at Station 72 on Little Richmond Road.

