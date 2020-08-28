PSA Airlines to layoff 47 maintenance, engineering employees

The cabin of an airplane. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — PSA Airlines is reducing its workforce related to maintenance and engineering by 47 employees, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The company issued a the notice Thursday saying that the layoffs are planned for Oct. 25 or within 14 days. The layoffs are also expected to be permanent.

The airline plans to outsource some of its maintenance and engineering technical services to a third party vendor to increase its aircraft reliability.

In July, the company reduced its workforce by 229, citing the pandemic as the primary reason.