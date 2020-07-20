PSA Airlines to furlough, lay off over 200 employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – PSA Airlines will be reducing its workforce by 229 positions, citing a downturn in airline travel brought on by the pandemic.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification (WARN) Notice, the company says the layoffs or furloughs will go into effect on or within 14 days of October 1, 2020. Some of the affected employees are represented by Transport Workers Union Local 592, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, and Airline Pilots Association, International.

“At this time, it is our sincere hope that the furloughs and layoffs experienced by the employees covered by this Notice will only be temporary. However, due to the unique and unpredictable nature of the pandemic, we cannot presently predict or guarantee a timeline for the recall of any employee impacted by this reduction, assuming we are in a position to recall employees in the future,” the notice states.

More than 130 pilots and nearly 60 flight attendants are among those who will be affected.

