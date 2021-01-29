PSA Airlines fleet grounded for inspection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – PSA Airlines said Thursday most of its aircraft have been grounded.

The announcement was made on the company’s Twitter account in a post that read, “Most of our aircraft have temporarily been removed from service to complete a standard inspection. We’re working to resolve the issue and sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

PSA Airlines operates an all-jet fleet consisting exclusively of Bombardier regional jet aircraft. It has more than 800 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations on behalf of American Airlines.

