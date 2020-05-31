Protest in Springfield remains peaceful

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters took to the streets in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.
A photo sent in from a 2 NEWS viewer shows protesters blocking the road on East North Street near Limestone Street.
Police say this was a peaceful protest with no arrests made and no reports of damage thus far.
These Springfield residents join others in the Miami Valley who gathered this weekend to protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
