DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, women and their allies across the nation will gather and demand respect for their rights.
The Dayton Women’s March will include a performance by World House Choir and appearances from County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman and Judy Dodge. Organizers say those in attendance will hear from advocates for various social issues such as immigration, climate change and women’s reproductive rights.
This year’s Women’s March comes four years after the inaugural march in 2017. It took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, making history as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.
“It was overwhelming. It still gives me chills til this day it was powerful. There were so many women from every age groups and nationalities. It was just the most intense and insane thing that I’ve been apart of,” said Liz Stutzman, Founder of Dayton Women’s Resistance.
Organizer of the march, Joy Schwab said as long as women continue to raise their voices they’ll continue to make history
“That happened in 2018 when so many women won office and changed the course of the house of representatives that has resulted in great legislation for women and for the country as well as finally the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Schwab said
The Women’s March in Dayton is Saturday, January 18, from 1:00-2:00 at Montgomery County’s Courthouse Square.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Protesters set to rally at Courthouse Square for annual Women’s March
- Bill would create sex assault solutions task force for Coast Guard
- New postmaster general could signal big changes to postal service
- Two Texans will play a big role in Trump impeachment trial
- Blue Water Navy in Washington fighting to get benefits for Guam veterans