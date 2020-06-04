Protesters march toward Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters gathered outside Dayton’s police precinct on Salem Avenue before leading a peaceful march to the Montgomery County Jail.

The event was planned by the group “Dayton for Black Lives.”

2 NEWS Reporter Allison Gens is there, where protesters held a nine minute moment in silence in memory of George Floyd before they began their march.

Protesters sit in silence for 9 minutes before they begin their peaceful march to the Montgomery County Jail pic.twitter.com/L7DZQVXj1W — Allison Gens WDTN (@AllisonGens) June 4, 2020

2 NEWS is following this developing story.