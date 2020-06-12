Protesters march in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters in Englewood are marching in the memory of George Floyd on Friday.

During the event, participants are expected to begin their march at Centennial Park and head down Union Boulevard toward Cedargate Apartments.

The protest started with a brief gathering and a moment of silence. Englewood Police were notified of the protest and will block off roads as demonstrators pass through.

Protesters in Englewood taking a moment of silence along their march route pic.twitter.com/ZJDn5nCiK1 — Allison Gens WDTN (@AllisonGens) June 12, 2020

Four teens organized the event not only to honor Floyd, but to honor a friend who passed away.

“We just want to spread awareness, like, get the city to know that we’re actually fighting for something. Black lives matter. And just, to beat the system that’s been oppressing our people for over 400 years,” said organizer Caysean Hayes.

Once protesters march to the police station, they plan to kneel for nine minutes.