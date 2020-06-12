ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters in Englewood are marching in the memory of George Floyd on Friday.
During the event, participants are expected to begin their march at Centennial Park and head down Union Boulevard toward Cedargate Apartments.
The protest started with a brief gathering and a moment of silence. Englewood Police were notified of the protest and will block off roads as demonstrators pass through.
Four teens organized the event not only to honor Floyd, but to honor a friend who passed away.
“We just want to spread awareness, like, get the city to know that we’re actually fighting for something. Black lives matter. And just, to beat the system that’s been oppressing our people for over 400 years,” said organizer Caysean Hayes.
Once protesters march to the police station, they plan to kneel for nine minutes.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Air travel numbers slowly climbing back up
- Protesters march in Englewood
- How to find coronavirus testing in the Miami Valley, now that it’s open to all
- Mother pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment after 1-year-old son found dead
- Garage sales now permitted with increased health and safety guidelines