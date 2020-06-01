WATCH LIVE: Police use tear gas to disperse protesters blocking roadway in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Demonstrators are gathering outside the Beavercreek Walmart as protests grow in response to George Floyd’s death. Some are protesting the killing of John Crawford III, who was shot and killed inside the Walmart in August of 2014.

Police appeared to use tear gas to disperse the crowds shortly after 4:30 pm when protesters were blocking the road near North Fairfield Road and Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek.

Officers say Crawford was seen holding a BB gun inside the store and someone called 911, mistaking it for a real firearm.

The officer involved was not charged.

A few weeks ago, the attorney for Crawford’s family announced that the City of Beavercreek reached a settlement with the family in the amount of $1.7 million.

The family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart.