TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crowd gathered in downtown Troy Monday to protest the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators could be seen holding signs reading “No Justice, No Peace” and “I Can’t Breathe.”
Troy Police reported a traffic backup downtown Monday evening and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Law enforcement with Troy Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Tipp City Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were present during the event.
**Continuing coverage on George Floyd**
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Protesters gather in downtown Troy
- Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters
- Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
- California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting
- FEMA head urges hurricane prep in midst of coronavirus pandemic