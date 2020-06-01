Protesters gather in downtown Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crowd gathered in downtown Troy Monday to protest the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators could be seen holding signs reading “No Justice, No Peace” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

Troy Police reported a traffic backup downtown Monday evening and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Law enforcement with Troy Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Tipp City Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were present during the event.

