Protesters gather in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of protesters gathered in Kettering Tuesday evening as demonstrations continue across the Miami Valley and the nation.
Between 30 and 40 demonstrators came together at the corner of West Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Avenue to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Police officers are present in the area monitoring the situation. 2 NEWS is at the scene and our crews say the event appears to have remained peaceful and protesters are confined to the sidewalk and grassy areas.
