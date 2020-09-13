Protesters call for end of police brutality in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters gathered in Courthouse Square in Dayton Saturday afternoon to demand change. They allege an arrest by the Dayton Police Department earlier this week used excessive force.

“Let’s get some justice out here,” Christopher Joseph, who attended the protest, said. “We do need some equality out here for everyone.”

Protesters marched through downtown calling for DPD to end police brutality.

“We had several speakers that were sharing their stories and what they’ve had to deal with and whatnot and hopefully they can make some changes here today,” Joseph said.

Their protest is for George Lail, who was arrested by Dayton police Monday.

Cell phone video of the alleged arrest shows an officer punching Lail several times while he was on the ground.

“We’re trying to ask the officer what was your reason, what was your justified reason,” George Lail’s cousin Kentrell Allen said. “You pulled him over for a traffic stop.”

According to a release from police Wednesday, Lail was stopped for running a red light and officers found he was on parole for a felony.

The release says officers asked Lail to step out of the car for safety reasons, but he refused.

Police say Lail ran away from them, and when officers caught up with him, quote: “One officer punched the driver three times in the right shoulder area, which did not lead to compliance. The officer then utilized his TASER, which led to the officers being able to handcuff the driver without further incident.”

According to the statement, a gun was found in Lail’s car.

Protesters say the officers’ actions demonstrated excessive force, and that needs to end.

“There’s things that they should know to apprehend a suspect to know where they shouldn’t have to pull the taser,” Allen said.

The protesters are calling for the officers to be removed and Lail to be released.

DPD is reviewing the incident.

2 NEWS did reach out to DPD for a comment after Saturday’s protest.