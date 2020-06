FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, a protester waves a city of Chicago flag emblazoned with the acronym BLM for Black Lives Matter, outside the Batavia, Ill., City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter has gone mainstream — and black activists are carefully assessing how they should respond. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A protest is planned at the Stafford Jewelers in Dayton due to “recent posts surfacing of John Stafford’s racism, homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia,” according to event organizers.

Interested parties are asked to meet at 2555 Miamisburg-Centerville Road before noon. The protest will go until 2 p.m. and attendees are asked to bring signs.

For more information visit the event Facebook page.