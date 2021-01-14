Prosecutor’s Office, ODJFS warn of ‘additional stimulus benefits’ email scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is warning of a scam email circulating that looks like a notification from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) offering additional stimulus benefits.

ODJFS has issued a warning which urges the public to be cautious about scams that ask for personal information by using text or emails. Officials said they do not communicate to recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in that manner either.

The Prosecutor’s Office recommends people do the following when suspicious of an email: