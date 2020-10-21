Prosecutor’s office awards mom who help put child abuser behind bars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg mother was honored by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday for speaking up and helping put a sexually violent predator behind bars and preventing others from becoming potential victims.

“I’m a mom and that’s what we do. We’re momma bears,” says Tiffany Martin.

Her motherly instinct and protection earned her the 2020 Champion of Children title with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She was presented with the honor at a small reception Wednesday.

“Ms. Martin’s daughter was 7 years old at the time, and she disclosed to her mother that she and two other girls had been sexually assaulted,” details Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

The abuse spanned three years. The children were assaulted by 56-year-old Scott Pate, a close family friend who was like a grandfather.

“The children loved him. They trusted him; as well as Tiffany trusted him,” states Prosecutor Heck. “Tiffany’s daughter–who was again–sexually molested by this defendant, referred to him as pawpaw.”

That trust was misplaced when Pate victimized them.

“When my children get affected, it’s game over,” says Martin.

Without hesitation, Martin went to Miamisburg Police, and they launched an investigation. While she lost the support of close family friends who had ties to Pate, she gained the backing of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office..

“Once this was made public, another person came forward, a young girl, who he had sexually molested years before, and we were able to prosecute him for that also,” states Prosecutor Heck.

Pate was convicted and given the maximum sentence without parole in January 2020. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Her voice resulted in justice, as well as a much deserved honor.

“I did what I needed to do for the sake of my children. I always will,” says Martin.

The prosecutors office is reminding others to follow Tiffany’s example– if you see something, say something.