Prosecutor’s Office announces charges against man shot by Dayton police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has announced charges against the man who was shot at least three times by police last Thursday.

Shawn Keirns, 49, was ordered several times by police to drop his weapon before shots were fired. Keirns had stolen the gun from a man driving by who stopped when the suspect flagged him down.

Video shows the suspect pointing the gun at officers as they told him to put the weapon down.

Keirns is being charged with six felonies according to the prosecutor’s office:

Felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer

Felonious assault with a deadly weapon

Two weapons under disability charges

Grand theft of a firearm

Discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises

His condition is unknown at this time. The last 2 NEWS was updated by authorities Keirns was in serious condition at the hospital.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.