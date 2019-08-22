Prosecutor wants teens charged for T-Mobile armed robbery to be tried as adults

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A motion has been filed for two Indianapolis teens to be tried as adults in connection with the armed robbery of a Dayton T-Mobile store back in July.

The two entered the T-Mobile store at 1147 Brown Street on the morning of July 29, 2019. One displayed a firearm, and they proceeded to tie up the store employee before stealing cellphones and other merchandise.

Police were able to find the teens in Indianapolis by tracking one of the phones that were stolen in the robbery.

They attempted to flee in a car when they noticed Indiana Police following them, but they ultimately crashed and were taken into custody.

A firearm, stolen cellphones, and other merchandise were found in the car.

The two were extradited back to Montgomery County.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. All counts include 3-year firearm specifications.

Due to the serious nature of the crimes, the defendant’s ages, and the fact that a firearm was used in carrying out the crime, a motion was filed to transfer the teens to adult court.

If the juvenile court finds probable cause that the defendants committed the offense, one teen’s transfer would be mandatory under Ohio law, while the other’s would be discretionary and require an amenability hearing.

Prosecutor Heck adds, “These teenagers came from Indianapolis into our community in order to commit an armed robbery. They should be tried as adults and held accountable for their actions. There is simply no better way to ensure that these juveniles won’t commit more violent felonies.”

