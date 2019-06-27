Prosecutor: Trotwood teen indicted for multiple rapes, kidnappings, and burglaries

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Thursday that a 17-year-old from Trotwood has been indicted for multiple rapes, kidnapping, and burglaries.

William D. Jones, who was 16-years-old at the time of the crimes, is accused of entering a residence in the Salem Village neighborhood through a back door and raping a 24-year-old female at gunpoint on Dec. 3, 2018.

Two days later, Jones allegedly entered a different residence in the same neighborhood through a window and raping a 34-year-old female at gunpoint.

According to Heck, Trotwood Police were able to identify Jones from DNA evidence left at the scenes.

Jones will be tried as an adult “due to the serious nature” of the crimes and his age.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jones on three counts of rape by force, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of aggravated burglary, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

“This defendant terrorized two women by entering into their homes and raping them at gunpoint,” Heck said. “We will not tolerate anyone, especially juveniles, brandishing firearms and committing violent felonies. This defendant will be tried as an adult and held accountable for his actions.”

