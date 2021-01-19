Prosecutor to provide update on case of Fairborn man indicted for rape on WSU campus

GREENE COUNTY, (Ohio) – Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes will hold a press conference Tuesday regarding the case of State v. Zachary Turner.

Turner was indicted by the Greene County Grand Jury on December 16, 2020 for four counts of rape, all first-degree felonies; two counts of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; and four counts of abduction, all third-degree felonies.

The indictment alleges forcible sexual conduct involving two females on two separate occasions in October of 2020 at a Wright State University campus housing building.

Prosecutor Hayes said he will discuss additional information that has become available since the indictment was issued.

The press conference will be held at the Greene County Courthouse at 2 p.m. WDTN will stream it live here when it starts.