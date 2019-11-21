Prosecutor to give update on case involving 2 teens shot and killed in garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck has called a press conference for 3 pm Thursday to give an update on the case involving two teens who were shot and killed by a homeowner whose property they were on.

The two 17-year-old boys were killed on in homeowner’s garage in the 800 block of Conners Street in Dayton on Aug. 28. The teens were later identified as Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison.

