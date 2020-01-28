Prosecutor recommends prison for former Dayton commissioner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. government is recommending a prison sentence for former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams.

In a sentencing memorandum filed by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 15, Assistant District Attorney Brent Tabacchi wrote Williams should “receive a custodial sentence,” meaning he should spend time in prison.

“During 2015, defendant Joey Williams used his position as an elected commissioner of the City of Dayton to illegally enrich himself at the expense of this community,” Tabacchi wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “Given the egregious nature of his offense, the requirement to afford just punishment, and the compelling need to deter others from engaging in political corruption in the future, the United States respectfully requests that the Court sentence Mr. Williams to a term of imprisonment.”

Williams, former Ohio State Rep. Clayton Luckie, and former Dayton city official RoShawn Winburn and businessman Brian Higgins were indicted in April 2019 as part of a Federal Bureau of Investigations corruption probe. Luckie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison. He’s currently fighting his sentence. Higgins and Winburn both pleaded not guilty. Higgins will go to trial on Feb. 18 while Winburn will go to trial on Feb. 24.

Williams was Market President for KeyBank and resigned following his indictment. He was a Dayton City Commissioner until he took the KeyBank position in 2018. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at U.S. District Court in Dayton. He pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in Sept. 2019.