Prosecutor: Out-of-state theft ring operating in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An out-of-state theft and fraud ring is operating in Greene County, according to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller.

According to Haller, men and women are stealing purses, checks, credit cards, and personal identification out of unlocked cars. The “well-organized” group is also using the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards and make transactions at Western Union.

The stolen information is also being used to defraud local banks and merchants, the prosecutor said. Incidents have been reported by Beavercreek and Fairborn Police Departments.

Haller advises residents to lock their vehicles, even if they will be gone for a short period of time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.