Prosecutor offering ArriveSafe program to prevent impaired driving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Monday that his office will be offering the ArriveSafe program, offering free cab rides home during the holiday season.

Heck’s office is offering the service in partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, Key-Ads, and AAA Miami Valley. The program will be available to all Montgomery County residents from noon on Dec. 24 through 6 am on Dec. 26. It will also run during the New Year’s holiday from noon on Dec. 31 through 6 am on Jan. 2, 2020.

According to Heck, nearly 7,500 free cab rides have been offered since the program began in 2007.

“This holiday season, don’t drive impaired,” Heck said. “Get home safely by having a designated driver, using a taxi, or ride-sharing services such as Lyft or Uber. Better yet, call ArriveSafe and we’ll get you home safely, for free.”

Chances of being involved in an accident due to an impaired driver is 34 percent higher during the holiday season, according to Heck.

“You decide – do you want to go home safely in the back of a cab, or go to jail, handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser? A simple decision,” Heck said.

