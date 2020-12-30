Prosecutor not offering ArriveSafe program this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the ArriveSafe program will not be offered this year.

The office said the program will not be available due to the limited hours for bars and social distancing guidelines.

The ArriveSafe program, usually available during the holiday season, offers free cab rides home to Montgomery County residents. Officials started the program as a way to cut down on drunk driving crashes.

“This is the first year since 2007 that we have not offered ArriveSafe,” said the prosecutor’s office spokesperson. “Hopefully, things will be normal enough by St. Patrick’s Day that we can bring the program back!”