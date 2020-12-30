Prosecutor not offering ArriveSafe program this year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the ArriveSafe program will not be offered this year.

The office said the program will not be available due to the limited hours for bars and social distancing guidelines. 

The ArriveSafe program, usually available during the holiday season, offers free cab rides home to Montgomery County residents. Officials started the program as a way to cut down on drunk driving crashes.

“This is the first year since 2007 that we have not offered ArriveSafe,” said the prosecutor’s office spokesperson. “Hopefully, things will be normal enough by St. Patrick’s Day that we can bring the program back!”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS