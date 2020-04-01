Prosecutor Heck recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – April 1 marks the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Prosecutor Mat Heck has recognized the importance of it in Montgomery County.

In a press release Heck said that the county has seen far too many cases of children and infants being injured or dying, and that national statistics show that one in four children are abused or neglected at some point in their lives.

Both Heck and the U.S. Children’s Bureau are asking for people to get involved and that everyone can play an active role in helping prevent child abuse and neglect.

Prosecutor Heck said, “Today, with the current coronavirus directives, people and families are even more stressed than usual. Children are out of school, many parents are out of work, and everyone is sheltering at home. This greatly increases the chances of child abuse and domestic violence occurring. Teachers, who are a great source of referrals of suspected abuse, will not be able to see cases of abuse or neglect when children are not in school.”

Heck asks that suspected child abuse or neglect be reported to Montgomery County’s child protective agency at 937-224–KIDS or in an emergency to contact 911. More information about what families can do to prevent this can be found at CARE House.