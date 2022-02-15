DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mat Heck, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, announced that the office has filed a motion to try the 17-year-old accused of shooting 3 people on an RTA bus as an adult.

On January 18, the suspect began shouting out the window at people on the platform, Heck said. These people then boarded the bus and the three began fighting with their fists. The bus driver attempted to intervene, but the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the driver in the groin.

Two others were shot in the incident and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Regional Dispatch said.

Two suspects, both juveniles, were detained on East 6th Street. One suspect was charged with tampering with evidence and was released on supervised home detention. This case is still under review.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old was initially charged with felonious assault. He has now been charged with three counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of Felonious Assault with serious physical harm, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapons, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

The motion must still wait for the discretion of the Juvenile Court before the suspect can be tried as an adult.

The RTA has released a video of the shooting. You can watch it here. In the beginning of the video, you can hear the moment gunshots were fired followed by people running off the bus after the shooting. Another portion of the video shows a fight on the bus that police said escalated to the gunfire.