Proposed Troy bond would build four new schools

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy City School district’s buildings are aging.

“We have seven elementary buildings that, on average, are 77 years old, so they’re very old buildings,” said Chris Piper, Troy City Schools superintendent.

Two schools including Van Cleve Elementary school are at least 100 years old.

A proposed bond would replace seven of the district’s elementary buildings with four new buildings.

“Some in the same locations, some in new locations but located across town to serve our students as close as possible to where they live,” said Piper.

It would cost the district close to $99 million. Piper says state funding will be made available later would dropping that cost down to about $67 million.

“Our buildings are so old, we have to divert quite a large sum of general fund dollars that should be spent on teaching and learning. Instead, we have to spend it on maintaining old buildings.

The bond would cost the owner of a $100 thousand home at least $249 per year. It won’t be an easy cost to bear but Piper hopes voters will understand the need.

“Our goal is to make sure voters have the information so that when they show up to the polls in March, they’re able to make an informed decision,” he said.

