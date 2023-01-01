Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new project by the Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) is anticipated to bring changes to a major highway.

According to INDOT, the proposed project would make a few major changes and additions in Wayne County, Indiana.

The project calls for the addition of a lane in each direction between Cambridge City and Richmond, Ind. The addition would make three lanes of traffic in each direction on I-70 between the regions.

Two interchanges are expected to be modified for safety and mobility improvements:

I-70 and US 35 Williamsburg Pike Interchange

I-70 and US 40 Interchange

In the project area, INDOT is looking to widen all 40 bridges to help with the additional lanes, plus provide additional needed bridge improvements.

A public meeting will be held early this year, followed by a public hearing in the spring. In late 2024, construction is expected to begin, INDOT says in their project timeline.

The construction project is expected to reach from Cambridge City, Ind. and continue to the Indiana-Ohio state line.

If you have any questions regarding the proposed project, you can contact INDOT by sending an email here and mentioning “Revive I-70” or by visiting their website here.