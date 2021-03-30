Proposed Miamisburg DORA met with mixed reactions during public forum

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A proposed outdoor drinking district for downtown Miamisburg was met with mixed reviews at a city council public hearing Tuesday night.

The DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, is spearheaded by the Miamisburg Merchant’s Association.

“Our hope is that by creating this designated area, it will be very clearly marked, that will create boundaries and encourage folks to go into the different establishments instead of maybe just hitting main street,” Miamisburg Merchants Association President Angie Engelkey said.

It would run seven days a week, and the boundary would include more than a dozen liquor license holders and several shops.

TJ Chumps co-owner Jim Dunn said the DORA could be a big help for the town’s struggling retailers.

“My understanding is that the DORA district does improve foot traffic for retail establishments,” Dunn said. “So, from that standpoint, if you get more foot traffic coming to downtown Miamisburg, in the long run, that should help our restaurants.”

However, not everyone is supportive of the DORA.

Tom croskey submitted a petition of 69 signatures to the mayor against the idea. He said he wants to keep downtown safe and family-friendly.

“I think the mentality is every other city is going to do it, we’ve got to do it too, and we simply don’t think that’s true, it doesn’t make sense. This is a vital town already, we can keep it that way,” Croskey said.

City council members said they are taking all feedback to make a decision when the DORA comes up for a vote.

“We want to hear from the people, if you feel this is a great thing, or if you feel it’s a bad thing, all of us are locked in, we want to know what you believe about this project,” Miamisburg City Council member Ryan Colvin said.

City council will discuss the DORA again at their study session on April 6, and then it’s scheduled for a vote on April 20.