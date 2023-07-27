DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Property owners and renters in Montgomery County will likely feel the impact of property values drastically increasing.

Montgomery County Auditor’s Office

In Montgomery County, property values are increasing by an average of 34.3 percent. The biggest change for homeowners is since the values of the homes increasing, the price you pay in your real estate taxes will likely increase.

Property owners in Washington Township are seeing the biggest jump.

In 2022, the average price for a single family home was valued at $289,600. With the new evaluations conducted by the auditor’s office, that value has increased to $381,600.

Most people in Montgomery County will only experience on average a 4 to 6 percent increase in property taxes.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed the strongest real estate market in history. Home prices have been off the charts here in Montgomery County,” Keith said. “Now, our property values are catching up.”

With the property taxes increasing, it is possible for some renters to experience a hike on their rent for the upcoming year.

Some residents may qualify for the Homestead program issued by the county. Click here to learn more.