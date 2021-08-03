Property value affected by the pandemic? Ohioans can now file a complaint

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio property owners now have a chance to to challenge their property’s value.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said that starting August 3, property owners can file a COVID-19 Complaint with the Board of Revision if they believe their property’s value was impacted by the pandemic.

To begin a COVID-19 Complaint, a property owner must submit a special complaint form to their county’s Board of Revision by September 2. On the form, the property owner must explain how they believe the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their property’s value, or the complaint will be dismissed, according to a release.

You can complete the complaint form online at mc-bor.org.

Keith said the properties most likely to successfully receive a change in value from the complaint are commercial properties used to generate income. This can happen if their owner can show that the property’s income changed last year due to the pandemic.

“Many of our local businesses struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Keith. “This new program is a great opportunity for commercial property owners to make a case for a reduction in their property value.”

Homeowners can submit a complaint, but Keith said it would be difficult for a residential property owner to show that their property’s value was affected by the pandemic.

“Given the state of the real estate market, we do not anticipate that residential properties will be successful in COVID-19 Complaints. Home values have generally remained strong through the pandemic,” said Keith.

According to Keith, here are examples of good evidence to bring to a COVID-19 Complaint hearing:

An appraisal from around October 1, 2020 that uses the income approach and discusses how the pandemic affected the property’s value

Income and expense reports comparing 2020 with prior years – this could include changes in collected rent

Documentation or testimony of the costs and limitations of complying with COVID-19 health orders

Information submitted as part of business interruption insurance claims or COVID-19 relief or grant programs through the Small Business Administration or local governments

If a COVID-19 Complaint is successful and a change in value is issued, it will affect property taxes payable in 2021. If a property owner who has already paid their 2021 taxes receives a value reduction, they will be issued a tax refund.

Property owners can submit a COVID-19 Complaint even if they have already filed a normal challenge to their property’s value.