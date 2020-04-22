Proper waste disposal can help sanitation workers during the coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Montgomery County Environmental Service officials are sharing with residents the proper ways to protect the earth and sanitation workers during a pandemic.

Bob Downing, assitant director for the county’s environmental services says technology is helping keep sanitation workers safe and healthy especially during the pandemic.

“Most haulers have automated their trucks so it’s a one person automated truck and they’re going down the street and grabbing the can automatically,” he said. “Once it gets to the trash at the curb, it does not come in contact with humans again.”

The county is also reminding residents to watch what they flush. Since toilet paper has been in short supply, paper products and wipes have created issues for environmental workers.

“Please don’t flush [unflushables], sewer clogs lead to overexposed sewage on the streets. They also lead to back ups in people’s homes. And we don’t want that for anyone,” said Beth Moore who is also the assistant director for the county’s environmental services.

It is suggested that nonflushable waste be put in a plastic bag and sealed with duct tape.

“Put it at the curb, please. You don’t need to travel with it, you don’t need to bring it to the transfer station,” said Downing.

But disposing of big, bulk items could create a hazard to the health and safety of sanitation workers.

“That is the reason for this ceasing the bulk pick up. With the bulk pick up you may need one or more people and then you’re phsyically touching that material to load it into the truck. My advice there would be: you’ve had that bulk for a little while, hang on to it for a little while longer,” said Downing.

Environmental Services is also sharing educational activities for families during this Earth Day. For more information, click here.