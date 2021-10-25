COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Five projects were approved in Ohio set to create 679 new jobs and retain 549 jobs.

Governor DeWine’s office said the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed the proposals brought by JobsOhio and its regional partners during the TCA’s monthly meeting. The projects are expected to result in more than $42 million in new payroll and spur more than $12 million in investments across Ohio.

Two of the projects are located in the Miami Valley including:

Legrand North America LLC, Union (Montgomery Co.) expects to create 261 full-time positions, generating $10.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Union. Legrand provides electrical and digital building infrastructure. The TCA approved a 1.399 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

EPC – Columbia Inc., Lebanon (Warren Co.), expects to create 50 full-time positions, generating $1.9 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Lebanon. EPC provides plastic injection molded products for major industries including automotive, appliances, medical, healthcare and commercial food products. The TCA approved a 1.018 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) released the following statement on the job creation in Montgomery County:

“In my time in the Statehouse, I have fought for tax cuts and policies to make Ohio a business friendly state. This environment has allowed businesses to grow and flourish in the Dayton suburbs,” Antani said. “I want to thank Legrand North America for their work in our community and for the jobs and economic growth they will create. This investment in our community has been made possible by the Job Creation Tax Credit and JobsOhio, both created and approved by the legislature.”