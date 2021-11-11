ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — A stormwater improvement project to address flooding in Clark County is moving forward. The Clark County Commission is allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to fix the issue.

“Within 90 days of purchase, I had to make two claims on my insurance that totaled $20,000,” said Morgan Allen, an Enon resident. “Flooding is a known issue. I’d say it’s been known for 40 years or more,” she said.

On Wednesday, Clark County Commission approved funding for the project to help alleviate flooding in the area of Enon-Xenia Pike.

“The entire road out in the front, and up the side to where the driveway will get completely flooded so I always joke and say we’re on an island,” Allen said.

Enon Mayor Timothy Howard said the project is a good use of ARPA funds.

“It’s going to be a great benefit to the community, so we’re pleased it’s moving forward. They’re going to increase the size of existing pipes to handle more runoff,” Howard said.

He said flooding has been a major concern for people in the Village of Enon, Mad River Township, and Greenon Local School District.

The $2 million in ARPA funding authorized for the stormwater improvement project is part of a larger roadway project totaling about $6.2 million.