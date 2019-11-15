Project Lifesaver comes to Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is now participating in Project Lifesaver, a program meant to help authorities and the community find loved ones with cognitive diseases should they go missing.

Personalized wristbands with tracking signals can help locate people with autism, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Six deputies and one sergeant were trained on how to use the new equipment to locate missing individuals.

“If we can go out and find someone quickly, get them back to their loved ones, and help out their caregivers in any way and keep them safe, that’s what matters to us the most,” said Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett.

The individual, or his or her guardian, would have to agree to wear the wristband in order to enroll in the program.

