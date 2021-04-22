‘Project Clean’ to debut at Samaritan Health Center April 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers Health Centers, along with Miami Valley Housing Opportunities and Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) plan to unveil a new mobile laundry and shower unit, Project Clean, at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Five Rivers Health Centers is thrilled to be partnering with MVHO and ADAMHS to offer these services to our neighbors who are homeless,” said Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of Five Rivers Health Centers. “There are so many people in our community that will benefit from these resources.”

The event will take place at the Samaritan Health Center parking lot. Organizers invite the public to join in and learn more about the mobile unit, as well as more about resources available for the homeless in the Dayton area.

To rad more about Project Clean, click here.