Program teaches students with special needs job skills to secure employment

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of organizations are coming together to provide a program that teaches high school students with special needs that skills necessary for securing employment after graduation.

United Rehabilitation Services (URS), Soin Medical Center, and the Greene County Career & Technology Center are partnering with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) to facilitate the Project SEARCH Program at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

Job coaches from URS provided the education in nine-week rotations, receiving training in the areas of Nursing Station, Materials, Gift Shop, Environment Services, Sterile Processing, Linen, Dietary, Facilities Maintenance, and Special Projects.

