Program teaches students with special needs job skills to secure employment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Soin Medical Center

Soin Medical Center. (Photo/Soin Medical Center)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of organizations are coming together to provide a program that teaches high school students with special needs that skills necessary for securing employment after graduation.

United Rehabilitation Services (URS), Soin Medical Center, and the Greene County Career & Technology Center are partnering with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) to facilitate the Project SEARCH Program at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

Job coaches from URS provided the education in nine-week rotations, receiving training in the areas of Nursing Station, Materials, Gift Shop, Environment Services, Sterile Processing, Linen, Dietary, Facilities Maintenance, and Special Projects.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS